Police Starts Probe into Riyaz Encounter

Telangana
23 Oct 2025 11:38 PM IST

Following the encounter, the first such incident in a long time in the undivided Nizamabad district, the Police Department ordered a detailed inquiry into the case.

Sheikh Riyaz, who had brutally murdered police constable E. Pramod, died in a police encounter last Monday at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad. (Image: X)

Nizamabad: The Police Department on Thursday began an inquiry into the encounter of Sheikh Riyaz. Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy appointed Yellareddy DSP S. Srinivas Rao as the inquiry officer.

Sheikh Riyaz, who had brutally murdered police constable E. Pramod, died in a police encounter last Monday at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana Riyaz Encounter 
India Southern States Telangana Nizamabad 
Narender Pulloor
About the AuthorNarender Pulloor

