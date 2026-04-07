Police Seized 14 Cattle Shifted To Goshala, Counter Cases Against Gau Rakshaks And Transports Booked

Hyderabad: Alleged ‘go rakshaks’ early on Monday intercepted a truck transporting 14 cattle at the ORR Exit 14 at Tukkuguda and attacked the driver. Following complaints, police seized the cattle worth Rs 6 lakh, shifted them to a goshala and booked cases against both parties.

According to the Pahadishareef police, the truck was heading towards Mallappally when the activists intercepted it and attacked the driver.

Pahadishareef station house officer B. Lakshmi Narayana Reddy said the police registered cases under the Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act against the driver and his associates. They also booked a case of causing hurt under 115 BNS against the activists. Both cases were under investigation, the SHO said