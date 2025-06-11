Police Seize Foreign Liquor and Marijuana at Singer Mangli’s Birthday Bash

Hyderabad: Singer Mangli hosted a birthday celebration for her friends at a resort near Irlapalli, on the outskirts of Chevella, on Tuesday night. During the party, police conducted a raid and reportedly found foreign liquor and marijuana at the venue. A case has been registered against Mangli and the resort management.

The event included 48 attendees, comprising friends and members of the film industry.

Nine individuals reportedly tested positive for cannabis. Legal actions have been initiated under the NDPS and Sound Pollution Acts.



