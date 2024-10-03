Police seize drugs worth Rs 43 lakh in Nirmal

Adilabad: The excise enforcement special task force (EE-STF) police raided a house and godown and seized 3.3 kg alprazolam and 728 kgchlorohydrate valued at Rs 43 lakh in Dwarakanagar of Nirmal on Thursday. EE-STF superintendent Pradeeprao said the police action followed intelligence inputs from senior officials in Hyderabad. Police arrested G. Srinivas Goud in this connection and booked him under PD Act. Alprazolam was used in the manufacturing of spurious toddy. The STF found that one Solapur Srinu supplied alprazolam and Roop Singh of Rajasthan was the chlorohydrate. Both were absconding.









