Police Seize ₹77 Lakh Unaccounted Cash

Hyderabad: Three persons who were transporting ₹76,87,650 without support documents on a bike were intercepted by Goshamahal police at Gyan Bagh Colony. After the trio, all residents of Begum Bazaar, failed to produce documents or give a satisfactory explanation for carrying the money, police seized the unaccounted cash along with the bike.

According to the police, the trio had collected the cash on the instructions of one Kalpesh alias Kupa Ram, from Sandeep of Begum Bazaar and was transporting it to Thagaram of Afzalgunj, Goshamahal station house officer B. Shravan Kumar.



