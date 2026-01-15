Police Seize 21 Kg Ganja Worth ₹7 L; 2 Held

Hyderabad:Two persons were arrested after they were found in possession of about 21 kg of ganja, during a joint operation by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) and the Kukatpally police, on Tuesday night.

Based on a tip-off, the police teams arrested the two accused identified as Sachin,38, and Laukhik, 21, both residents of Pune, were planning to transport the contraband from Odisha to Pune via Hyderabad. Police seized 21.35 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth about Rs 7 lakh.



During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed that the contraband had been procured from Berhampur in Odisha and was being transported to Pune for sale. A mobile phone used by the accused was also seized as part of the investigation.



A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to identify the source of supply. The accused are expected to be produced before a court.