Police Seek to Establish Link Between All Moinabad Accused

Hyderabad: The Moinabad police, investigating offences under the drugs and arms Acts along with an attempt to murder case, are also trying to establish the links among the 11 persons present at the farmhouse of BRS former MLA P. Rohith Reddy during Saturday’s raid.

Investigators are examining how the group, most of whom are from real estate and business backgrounds, came to know one another. Of the 11, most are linked to real estate, construction and business and only three come from other backgrounds — one a private employee, the second Rohith Reddy’s driver, and the third an advocate.

Police sources suspect that though the accused had converged for a party, the purpose of the gathering may have been different. A source said the group had gathered to close a land deal and that Sharma had also joined them.

Police are set to file a petition on Tuesday seeking the custody of Rohith Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy and Namit Sharma for questioning. If custody is granted, sources said, questioning the accused individually could shed light on the purpose of the gathering, the alleged firing despite the police identifying themselves, and the group’s links with an MP, an MLA and Namit Sharma.

A senior officer said Rohith Reddy appeared to be the common link among those at the party. The officer said investigators were examining whether it was merely a casual gathering and that any fresh leads that emerged during the probe would be pursued.

The officer also said that Ritesh Reddy is the licensed arms holder and that no violations had been found in his earlier use of the weapon. However, police are also examining whether the gun was carried to the party to flaunt it, with the investigation expected to determine the exact purpose.

Eleven Accused

Moraganeni Ramesh, 49, real estate, resident of Manikonda

Putta Mahesh Kumar, 38, TD Eluru MP, resident of Banjara Hills

‘Pilot’ P. Rohith Reddy 41, businessman and BRS former MLA, a resident of Manikonda

Ritesh Reddy, 40, Rohith Reddy’s brother and a businessman, a resident of Manikonda

Namit Sharma, 42, construction company representative, is a resident of Delhi

Nallapuneni Vijaya Krishna, 49, real estate, a resident of Nanakramguda

Kaushik Ravi, 39, advocate, a resident of Gachibowli

Arjun Reddy, businessman, a resident of Nanakramguda

V. Sravan Kumar, 40, private employee, a resident of Manikonda

Silveri Sharath Kumar, Rohith Reddy’s driver, resident of Vikarabad

Priyanka Reddy, 34, a resident of Himayathnagar.

Five who tested positive

1. Panjugula Rithesh Reddy

2. Panjugula ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy

3. Tiruveedula Arjun Reddy

4. Kaushik Ravi

5. Namit Sharma

The weapon

License holder: Ritesh Reddy

Shots fired by: Namit Sharma

Allegedly instigated by: Rohith Reddy