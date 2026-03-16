Police Seek Custody of Rohith Reddy, Ritesh, Delhi Businessman

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police are set to seek custody of former BRS MLA P. Panjugula ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Namit Sharma following a gunfire incident during a raid at a farmhouse in Moinabad.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on the night of March 14 when a team from the Future City Commissionerate raided Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse at Aziznagar based on credible inputs about narcotic drug consumption at a private party. As officers announced their presence, a shot was allegedly fired from inside the premises.

Investigators allege that while the licensed .32 revolver belonged to Ritesh Reddy, Rohith Reddy instigated Sharma to open fire at the police team. All three accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

During the raid, police found 11 individuals at the farmhouse and seized a .32 calibre revolver, live and empty cartridges, and 0.26 grams of suspected cocaine, which tested positive in field analysis. Some attendees also tested positive in drug tests.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the NDPS Act, Arms Act, and relevant sections of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.