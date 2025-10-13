Police Return 100 Stolen Mobiles

Hyderabad: East zone police have recovered 100 lost and stolen mobile phones worth `25 lakh over the past month through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. The recovered gadgets were handed over to their rightful owners on Monday. The drive was conducted under the supervision of east zone DCP Dr B. Bala Swamy. Officials said the CEIR portal, which allows tracking of lost or stolen mobile phones using their IMEI numbers, has been instrumental in reuniting citizens with their devices.

Domalguda robbery suspect identified

Hyderabad: Domalguda police have identified a man who attacked and robbed an elderly couple eight months ago as their former caretaker, G. Govardhan. Police said Govardhan had been hired to assist Ananda Rao, 86, and Ananda Annapurna, 83, at their residence in Domalguda.

On the day of the incident, he wore a mask, blindfolded the couple, confined them inside their home, assaulted them and fled with their gold ornaments. Investigators found that the couple had not verified Govardhan’s background before employing him. After the crime, he switched off his phone and went into hiding. “Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him. Action will be taken as per law,” a police officer said.

TG fire chief studies Mumbai model

Hyderabad: Director general of fire services Vikram Singh Mann visited the Mumbai Fire Brigade on Monday to study its operations, technology and standard procedures. The visit aimed to identify advanced firefighting practices that could be adopted in Telangana to strengthen its fire safety systems.

Key focus areas included upgrading fire control room infrastructure, introducing advanced fire response vehicles, and refining standard operating procedures to enhance coordination and response time. “This collaboration reflects Telangana’s commitment to continuous improvement and inter-agency learning in public safety,” Mann said in a statemen

Sajjanar launches ‘Safe Ride Challenge’

Hyderabad: Hyderabad commissioner V. C. Sajjanar on Monday launched the ‘Safe Ride Challenge,’ a social media campaign encouraging motorists to follow road safety norms. The initiative urges people to record a short video or take a photo before starting their ride—showing themselves wearing helmets or fastening seat belts—and tag three others to do the same. “Safety never goes out of style. Every ride begins with a choice to protect yourself and those you love. Together, we can make safety the coolest trend of 2025,” Sajjanar said at the launch event

Firecrackers worth Rs 45 L seized, 1 held

Hyderabad: The north zone task force police raided a godown in Teachers Colony, Trimulgherry, seized illegal firecrackers worth `45 lakh and arrested one person, Abhimanyu Kumar Sharma. Police said the accused failed to produce valid documents for storing such a large stock of fireworks.

Task force DCP Y.V. Sudheendra said the crackers were stored in a congested residential area without adhering to safety norms, posing a grave risk of fire accidents and loss of life and property. Sharma was booked under the Explosives Act.