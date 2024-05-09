Police Retrieves Two Dead Bodies from Nala in Begumpet

Hyderabad: Police retrieved two bodies from a nala in Customs Basti under the Begumpet police station limits on Wednesday.

The victims, who were swept away during the heavy rains on Tuesday, were found floating in the nala by locals who informed Begumpet police.

Around 6 am, our teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of the locals. We sent the pictures of victims to other police stations through WhatsApp, said Begumpet police inspector C Ramaiah.

The victims have been identified as K. Chandra Pandava (38) and Manoj Das (45), both hotel workers and residents of Customs Basti, police said. They were natives of Odisha.

The police registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.