Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Police Retrieves Two Dead Bodies from Nala in Begumpet

Telangana
DC Correspondent
8 May 2024 9:19 PM GMT
Police Retrieves Two Dead Bodies from Nala in Begumpet
x
Police Retrieves Two Dead Bodies from Nala in Begumpet . (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Police retrieved two bodies from a nala in Customs Basti under the Begumpet police station limits on Wednesday.

The victims, who were swept away during the heavy rains on Tuesday, were found floating in the nala by locals who informed Begumpet police.

Around 6 am, our teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of the locals. We sent the pictures of victims to other police stations through WhatsApp, said Begumpet police inspector C Ramaiah.

The victims have been identified as K. Chandra Pandava (38) and Manoj Das (45), both hotel workers and residents of Customs Basti, police said. They were natives of Odisha.

The police registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Begumpet Telangana 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X