Nizamabad: The Nizamabad commissionerate police have restricted the use of high-volume DJ systems in the district. Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Shinganevar stated that the use of DJs is prohibited from 10 pm to 6 am Sound levels must not exceed 55 decibels in residential and commercial areas, he added. DJs are also prohibited in silent zones, and these orders will be in effect from September 30 to October 14.