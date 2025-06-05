Police Register Case On IMH patient’s death

Hyderabad: The Borabanda police have registered a case of “suspicious death” following the demise of a 30-year-old inmate of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), identified as Karan, who died early Tuesday within the hospital premises. IMH superintendent Dr Anitha Rayrala, in her complaint, stated that Karan was found unresponsive by hospital staff. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts by duty doctors, he could not be saved.

According to Borabanda inspector M. Surender, Karan’s body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem examination. “We are awaiting PME reports to determine the exact cause of death. Based on that, sections in the FIR will be modified,” he said.

He further said the deceased’s family is yet to be traced. Karan had been undergoing psychiatric treatment at IMH for two years and was among 36 patients housed in the ward. An official from IMH said he was being treated for intellectual disability and was unable to communicate warning symptoms. “He was seen by a general physician, who opined that he died of cardiac arrest,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a separate police inquiry is expected into the food poisoning incident at the IMH on June 2, in which 70 inmates fell ill after consuming paramannam served during Telangana Formation Day celebrations. Karan’s death occurred just hours before the outbreak was reported.