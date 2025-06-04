Police Readies Women Force To Battle Protests

Hyderabad:An all-women Swift Women Action Team (SWAT) comprising 35 constables gave an intense demonstration at Goshamahal police ground on Tuesday, showcasing their readiness to handle protests specifically involving women. Trained over 45 days in rock climbing, evacuation drills, and VIP security, the unit is designed to act swiftly during dharna and rally situations.

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand said the unit was created to address challenges faced during the arrest of women protestors. “Dharnas, rallies, and protests are common in the city. Arresting women during such events has presented operational and sensitivity-related challenges. This dedicated team will help address that gap effectively,” he noted.



During the action-packed drill, the constables performed sequences demonstrating reflex training, disarming techniques, and crowd control. There was a standout moment when 22-year-old constable P. Pooja from the 2024 batch lay on the ground with a wooden plank balanced on her abdomen, as a motorcycle ramped over it. The controlled and calculated demos received applause from the Commissioner himself and highlighted the team’s physical endurance and mental strength.



The SWAT unit is based out of Hyderabad Police Headquarters and will be deployed during protests, VIP events, and situations involving crowd management.



Talking to Deccan Chronicle, P Pooja said her interest in bikes and sports and wish to drive a Bullet one day. “We were asked if anybody would want to try and the intriguing me raised the hand. I tried it a couple of times, four times to be precise. I Was thrilled to perform it and it showed my talent,” she said.



She even bagged a Gold Medal in volleyball in the recent Police Meet. Pooja further added that we learnt how teamwork helps in enforcing any action.



A Mounika, 2023 batch constable, said, “This built confidence in us. 45-days training in such activities gave us adrenaline rush and even while performing in front of the CP Sir. I personally liked the training in Karate and Krav Maga. All this training will help us to act swiftly and avoid any unlawful activities.” Additionally, we were also trained to lift not only women but men and were also given training, said Mounika.



The commissioner further added that seven more women police stations will be added into the SWAT and will be divided into two platoons to respond to any political emergency.