Police probing all angles in RMP wife’s murder

DC Correspondent
2 Oct 2024 11:38 PM GMT
Police are probing all angles in connection with the murder of 44-year-old G. Sudharani, wife of a RMP G. Umameshwar Rao.(Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Police are probing all angles in connection with the murder of 44-year-old G. Sudharani, wife of a RMP G. Umameshwar Rao.

A special crime team of Jubilee Hills have reportedly taken three suspects into custody for questioning. “We strongly suspect that a person, who was aware that Sudharani was alone between 5.30 and 7.30 pm, is involved in Monday’s brutal murder,” said P. Venkatagiri, ACP Jubilee Hills.

Sudharani was murdered in her second floor apartment in Ellaredu Gudda, Navodaya colony. The killer escaped with 13 tola gold.

Reportedly, the police have identified the accused.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
