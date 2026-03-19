Police Probe C attle smuggling in Hayathnagar accident

HYDERABAD: What looked like a regular accident where a vehicle overturned, leaving three animals seriously injured, later led to the police discovering an alleged illegal cattle transportation attempt in Hayathnagar on Tuesday

morning.

According to Hayathnagar inspector Vishambar K, the incident occurred at around 4.45 am when a lorry carrying cattle was spotted during patrol near the RTC bus stand, overturned near Hayathnagar. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

On inspection, police found 12 animals, which included eight oxen and four cows, tied and being transported in cramped and allegedly cruel conditions. Two oxen and one cow sustained severe injuries in the mishap, while the remaining animals suffered minor injuries.

With the help of locals, police rescued the cattle and shifted them to a nearby shelter for treatment.

Police said a case of rash and negligent driving and illegal transportation has been registered and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver. Further investigation into the incident is underway.