Police Opts For DNA Tests To Identify Bodies

Hyderabad:As a number of bodies were charred completely in the Pashamylaram blast mishap, the Sangareddy police officials have decided to conduct DNA tests to identify the bodies on Tuesday.

Sangareddy superintendent of police (SP) Paritosh Pankaj told Deccan Chronicle that they would conduct DNA tests to identify the charred bodies, and the process would initiate on Tuesday.



The police have shifted 15 bodies to Patancheru government hospital and requested the hospital superintendent to deploy additional staff for initiating the DNA tests process.



Telangana Forensic Science Laboratories director Shikha Goel said forensic teams were dispatched to assist the police and medical teams in Sangareddy to identify the bodies.

The police also collected details of all employees working at the premises based on their attendance register from the pharma company. The deceased list includes senior staff including plant manager.

Patancheru Government Hospital Superintendent D Srinivas Reddy said that they have deployed additional staff for conducting DNA tests. It was a high intensity blast of a reactor which burnt workers and employees to death.

"Of the 15 bodies, 10 bodies were completely charred beyond recognition. Due to flames emanating at the time of explosion, inner skin tissues were burnt completely. The hospital deployed at least seven doctors including two forensic experts and more forensic staff will arrive from Hyderabad on Tuesday," the hospital superintendent said.