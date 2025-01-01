Police on High Alert Following Maoist Menace in Adilabad Dist

Adilabad: Adilabad SP Gaush Alam on Tuesday said though the district is considered safe from a Maoist angle, police were on high alert for Naxal movements in the area.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs removed Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad and Mancherial districts from the category of left-wing extremism-hit districts. However, the district police are on high alerts since the district shares borders with Maharashtra.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, SP Gaush Alam said there was only one Maoist cadre from Adilabad district named Mylarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, working underground in Chhattisgarh and another woman cadre from Dedra village was killed recently in an encounter at Gadchiroli. He said Adilabad district was in the category of an LWE-affected district till 2023.

He said Adilabad was free from Naxal doesn’t mean police were silent. Police were carrying out anti-Maoist activities and the Maoists were making efforts to return to Telangana following the Centre’s operation Kagar against Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

Gaush Alam said they were taking measures to ensure that youth do not get attracted to Maoists and there was no fresh recruitment into Maoists. He said Adilabad district returned to normalcy after 40 years of Maoist activities. He said police are making efforts to ensure Bhaskar surrender before police.

Sharing Annual Crime Report with media, the SP said there was an 18.42 per cent raise in rape when compared to the previous year and minor girls were raped and added that relatives and neighbours were found involved in rape cases. He said rape cases increased since young woman filed cases against their lovers when they refused to marry them.

He said Adilabad police have successfully made bando bast for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister and deputy chief minister and the Governor’s visit in 2024.

The SP said there is a rise in cyber-related crime and it would further increase in the coming years. He added that they were creating awareness among people about cybercrime. Additional SP B. Surender, DSPs Potharam Srinivas, L. Jeevan Reddy, C. H. Nagender and CIs and reserve inspectors and SIs were present at the meet.