Police Nabs 2 Inter-State Thieves At Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two inter-State gang members including an elderly person for committing thefts at Secunderabad railway station.

Ashok Chouradya (70) and Sachin Tarachand Gaykwad (34), both natives of Maharashtra, were friends and doing various types of jobs in the past. The duo also consumes alcohol and smoke cigarettes. To meet their expenses, they started stealing mobile phones of the passengers in waiting halls and those who slept on the platforms.

They would share the amount generated after selling stolen mobile phones equally, the police said.

On June 10, they came to Secunderabad railway station, threatened to kill a vendor selling water bottles with knives and forcibly snatched his mobile phone before escaping. The police, however, arrested them while moving under suspicious circumstances at platform number one.