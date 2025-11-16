Police Nab 925 Motorists in Drunken Driving Drive in Hyderabad, Cyberabad

Hyderabad: As many as 925 people were caught by the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police during a weekend drive against drunken driving (DD).

During the special drive conducted by Hyderabad traffic police, a total of 457 drivers were caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Of them, 377 were two-wheeler riders, 27 were three-wheelers and 53 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

The BAC levels in 83 cases was between 30 and 50 while, 51 and 100 in 194 cases, 101 and 150 in 104 cases, 151 and 200 in 44 cases, 201 and 250 in 14 cases, 251 and 300 in 14 cases and 300 above in four cases.

The police officials said there would be zero tolerance on drunk and drive violations and this special drive will continue.

The Cyberabad traffic police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 468 offenders.

The vehicle-wise breakdown of the cases is as follows: 335 bikers, 35, three-wheelers, 107 four-wheelers and one heavy vehicle. The offenders were categorized based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels:

Around 419 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, while 37 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and 12 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

The Cyberabad police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

In the last week from November 10 to 15, a total 681 DD cases were disposed of in the courts concerned, in which 613 persons got fine only while 50 persons got fine plus social service and 18 persons got fine plus jail.