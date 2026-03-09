Police Must Upgrade to Tackle Cyber Crime, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said the police department must be upgraded periodically to tackle the growing cyber crime and narcotics menace and promised to appoint a committee headed by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao to examine issues raised by them

Addressing the Telangana Police Retreat – 2026 at the Telangana Police Academy, the Chief Minister said the police were facing two kinds of challenges — technical and adaptive. While technical challenges could be addressed by providing resources, adaptive challenges required deeper understanding to overcome.

With cybercrime on the rise, he suggested upgrading technological infrastructure and recruiting technical experts to handle complex cyber offences.

The Chief Minister said crime control would not improve unless the existing police staff were regularly upgraded. Proposals submitted by police officials on cyber crime, narcotics and recruitment would be examined by the committee, after which the government would take a final decision.

He also advised the police against working in “auto mode” and urged them to upgrade their skills regularly, noting that citizens turn to the police first when they face problems.

Recalling earlier challenges such as terrorism and extremism, he said specialised forces such as Octopus and Greyhounds were created to counter such threats. A new system had also been introduced to address physical crimes such as corruption. With the nature of crime changing rapidly, he stressed the need to rationalise staffing and adopt population-based policing.

Appreciating police efforts in maintaining law and order, the Chief Minister said a stable security environment was essential to attract investment into the state.

He noted that the government had unveiled the “Telangana Rising 2047” policy document to prevent policy paralysis and guide long-term development. Plans were also being prepared to develop the CURE region covering over 2,100 km within the Outer Ring Road to attract major investments. “We are moving forward with the goal of achieving a 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047”.

Referring to challenges faced by metropolitan cities, including rising air pollution in New Delhi and traffic congestion and flooding in cities such as Mumbai and Chennai, he said Telangana must draw lessons while planning urban growth.

Revanth Reddy said the government was ready to provide necessary funds to strengthen the police department and that postings would be linked to performance. He also suggested holding another police retreat in December and said funds would be provided for the programme.