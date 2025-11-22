Police Launch Dual Crackdown On Ganja Use, Cultivation

ADILABAD: Police have adopted a dual strategy to curb both the consumption and cultivation of ganja, while also focusing on the safety and security of girls, college students and women.

As part of the crackdown, police are conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges on the dangers of drug use, even as they intensify operations against ganja cultivation. Raids on agricultural fields have led to the seizure of ganja plants in several areas.

Police in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts are targeting interior and secluded locations where ganja is being secretly grown. Officers have been shocked to find ganja being cultivated as an intercrop in red gram fields. There are also reports of ganja-related items being sold at certain locations, with college students, daily wage labourers and miscreants consuming dry ganja in various forms in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Kerameri police recently raided a farm in Shivaguda village under Babejhari gram panchayat in Kerameri mandal and seized 14 ganja plants worth ₹1.40 lakh from land owned by Tekam Raju, 41.

Police officials have recommended that district authorities suspend land-related welfare benefits for farmers caught cultivating ganja on their farms.

Authorities say the safety of girls and young women has become a major concern with the rise in ganja use, especially among youth and some college students. ‘SHE’ Teams have been activated and deployed at strategic locations to enhance security and spread awareness about the helpline.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and ‘SHE’ Teams recently conducted an awareness programme at the Social Welfare Residential School for Girls in Rebbena, addressing issues such as cybercrime, cheating, eve-teasing and harassment.

Rebbena SI Narsaiah said they are giving top priority to the safety of girls, college students and women. He said AHTU and ‘SHE’ Teams regularly inspect schools, colleges, bus stands and markets to ensure their protection.

In Adilabad, police also held awareness programmes in government and private educational institutions against drug and ganja use.

Adilabad district police superintendent Akhil Mahajan said they are educating villagers about the dangers of cultivating and consuming ganja, particularly targeting youth and college-going students. He observed that many young people are ruining their future by using ganja and drugs, and appealed to them to stay away from substance abuse. Police have also conducted awareness drives under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaign.