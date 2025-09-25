Police Issue LOC On Nepali Dacoits

Hyderabad:The involvement of Nepalese nationals in a series of property offences in the twin cities has put police on edge, with investigators struggling to trace them after the crimes. Several cases remain pending. Many Nepalese are working as chefs, maids and security guards in the city.













Some of them are first gaining the trust of their employers and fleeing with gold, silver and cash. Most surprisingly, the investigators are not able to trace them after the incidents. The police teams that went to Nepal are returning empty-handed.

One of such examples is- Kacheguda police could not trace Nepali nationals wanted in a burglary at a businessman’s house. A lookout notice with photographs was issued, but the trail went cold.



A major offence occurred on April 21-22, when a gang of Nepali dacoits — Arpitha, Lokendra Bahadur Shah, Depender alias Gajender and Chathurbuj alias Aryan — sedated businessman Hemaraj Thukkar, 66, and his wife Meena, 62, by mixing sleeping pills and anaesthesia into their dinner. They fled with one kg of gold and `78 lakh cash from the couple’s Ashirwad apartment in Bagh Lingampally.



Police said Hemaraj, whose son was in Thailand, had employed the accused through the reference of Bheela, a Nepali who had earlier worked in his house. Without verifying their backgrounds, he hired Arpitha and Lokendra, who later brought in the rest. The dacoits, aware of police methods, avoided the Indo-Nepal border and instead fled to Maharashtra, where they carried out a similar offence in Pune, an investigating officer said. On May 2, Kacheguda police issued lookout notices against the four, including Arpitha, but they remain at large.



City police commissioner C.V. Anand told Deccan Chronicle that the fugitives were being tracked with the help of police from other states and Nepal. “The criminals cannot dodge city police for long. Our special branch and task force teams, working with border intelligence, will detect the accused and arrest them soon. We have formed special SB teams to monitor migrants from other states and countries. If involved in crimes, they will face prosecution or deportation,” he warned.



The public has been asked to share information on these numbers: +91 8712660501 (DCP, east zone), +91 8712660503 (ADCP, east zone), +91 8712660506/09 (ACP), +91 8712660540 (Kacheguda inspector) and +91 8712660541 (detective inspector, Kacheguda).

