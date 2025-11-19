Police Issue Advisory On Driving In Fog

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Wednesday issued a safety advisory for motorists as dense winter fog reduces visibility across the Outer Ring Road (ORR), highways and major city roads. Authorities warned that fog increases the risk of accidents and urged drivers and pedestrians to follow safety measures strictly.

Motorists were asked to reduce speed, maintain full control of the vehicle and keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead to avoid rear-end collisions.

“Drivers must use low-beam headlights in fog and switch on fog lamps on entering foggy zones; high beams should be avoided as they worsen visibility. Hazard lights should not be used while the vehicle is in motion and must be switched on only when the vehicle is stationary. Drivers should avoid sudden braking, apply brakes slowly and steadily, and avoid unnecessary lane changes and overtaking in low visibility. Use indicators well in advance before turning or changing lanes and keep tail-lamps clean and clearly visible,” the police advisory said.

Motorists were advised to keep windshields, wipers clean and use anti-fog/defogger modes to prevent misting. “They should avoid using cruise control in foggy conditions and ensure tyres have good grip. Slow down near junctions, curves, flyovers and narrow stretches; use moderate acceleration and avoid abrupt speed changes. Do not stop abruptly on the road; if stopping is necessary, pull to the leftmost lane. Keep windows slightly open to reduce internal fogging and avoid flashing high beams at oncoming traffic,” according to the advisory.

Two-wheeler riders must wear reflective jackets, keep helmet visors clean and avoid over speeding, especially in early mornings.

Police advised heavy vehicles to use reflective stickers and keep headlights and tail-lights on. School buses and public transport operators were asked to follow fog-specific safety measures. Pedestrians should avoid dark clothing and cross only after checking both sides. Watch for stray animals on rural roads and highway edges.

Drivers were urged to remain well-rested, avoid distractions such as mobile phones, texting or eating while driving, and keep both hands on the wheel. Carry an emergency kit with torch, reflectors and basic tools. Use GPS navigation to avoid confusion in low visibility and follow traffic advisories broadcast on FM, social media and traffic apps.

Police said patrolling would be intensified in fog-prone zones and officers would be deployed at key stretches. Motorists were urged to cooperate with traffic personnel and to avoid non-essential travel during heavy fog. If motorists spot suspicious or stalled vehicles, they should report immediately to traffic authorities.