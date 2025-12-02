Police Investigation Underway in Hanamkonda Chemical Attack Case

Warangal: A chemical attack on a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.Sc.) student caused an alarm near the Kadipikonda bridge in the Hanamkonda district.

The victim, who is from Jafarghad mandal in Jangaon district and is studying in a private nursing college, sustained injuries to her hand and legs.

According to her, three unidentified persons on a bike splashed a chemical substance at her. Immediately after the incident, she screamed in pain and locals rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, the incident has taken a confusing turn after the police's preliminary investigation, which suggested that CCTV footage showed no one on the road was following the victim at the time of the incident.

Madikonda circle inspector P. Kishan told Deccan Chronicle that the incident occurred in the evening as the student was riding alone. Crucially, an examination of CCTV footage showed no other vehicle near her bike, contradicting her claim of an assault by three persons on a motorcycle. The inspector noted that police are currently trying to determine if the substance was a chemical she carried herself that accidentally spilled onto her hands and legs.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case to determine if the injuries were caused by an accidental spill or if there was indeed an attempted attack. This alarming incident continues to cause public anxiety and a full investigation. A detailed CCTV analysis is underway.