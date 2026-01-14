Police Impose Traffic Restrictions at Malakpet in View of Elevated Corridor Works

Hyderabad: In connection with the construction of elevated corridor from Malakpet Fire Station to Yadagiri Theater, the Hyderabad traffic police imposed the following traffic diversions and prescribed alternative routes from January 15 for 60 days.

The stretch between Saidabad Y Junction and I.S. Sadan Junction, on one side from Saidabad Y Junction to Dobhighat will be closed for the duration of the construction of the comprehensive development of elevated corridor.

General public is advised to avoid the road stretch from Nalgonda crossroads to Owaisi Hospital (DMRL Junction), as traffic congestion is expected on surrounding roads and junctions.

Traffic coming from Nalgonda crossroads Road towards Saidabad Y Junction intending to proceed to Santosh Nagar and I.S. Sadan will be diverted via Saidabad Y Junction take left turn via DCP South East Zone office, via Saidabad Law and Order police station– Saraswathi Nagar Kaman- Sankeswar Bazar – Indian Petrol Bunk take right turn – Singareni Colony – Onus Robotic Hospital Champapet left turn – Champapet main road take U turn via Champapet crossroads Road – IS Sadan

The two and three-wheeler traffic coming from Chanchalguda towards Saidabad Y Junction intending to go towards I.S. Sadan will be diverted at Saidabad Y junction towards Saidabad law and order police station, 105 bus stop take right turn –Ramalayam Kaman–Laxmi Nagar right turn – Biscuit factory – Dhobighat Junction left turn I.S. Sadan Main Road.

The two and three-wheeler traffic coming from Chanchalguda towards Saidabad Y Junction intending to go towards Champapet will be diverted via Saidabad Y Junction via Saidabad Law and Order police station – 105 Bus Stop take right turn – Ramalayam Kaman–Laxmi Nagar right turn –Vinay Nagar left turn – Bharath Garden towards I.S. Sadan and Champapet Main road.

RTC buses which are coming from Chaderghat towards I.S. Sadan and Champapet will be diverted at Nalgonda crossroads via Malakpet Gunj- Moosarambagh crossroads -Gaddiannaram U-Turn – Gaddiannaram crossroads take left–Shiva Ganga theatre- Hanifiya Mosque (Saroornagar Lake) take right turn – Indian Oil Petrol Bunk- Left turn-Singareni Colony – Onus Hospital – Champapet Main Road.

All the district RTC buses and heavy vehicles coming and from MGBS, Chaderghat towards I.S. Sadan and Champapet will be diverted at Nalgonda crossroads towards Malakpet Gunj, Moosarambagh, Dilsukh Nagar, Kothapet and LB Nagar Chowrasta.

Hyderabad Traffic Joint Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis urged the citizens to make note of the diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations.