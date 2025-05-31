Police Impose Traffic Diversions For Telangana Formation Day Celebrations

Hyderabad: The traffic police imposed diversions and made parking arrangements in connection with Telangana State Formation Day celebrations at Gun Park Nampally and Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on June 2.

Traffic diversions will be enforced at Gun Park in Nampally from 9 am to 10 am:

Traffic coming from Dwaraka Hotel, Saifabad intending to go towards Hyderabad traffic police junction will not be allowed and will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

Vehicles coming from Nampally T Junction intending to go towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR petrol pump towards BJR statue.

Traffic diversions will be enforced at Parade Grounds from 6 am to 1 pm.

The police urged citizens to avoid roads from Panjagutta, Greenlands and Begumpet to Secunderabad and surrounding roads of Parade Grounds. Also Road between Tivoli crossroads to Plaza crossroads will be closed.

Traffic coming from Begumpet towards Sangeeth crossroads roads will be diverted at CTO crossroads towards Balamrai – Brooke Bond - Tivoli –Sweekar Upkar – YMCA - St. Johns Rotary – towards Sangeeth crossroads.

Vehicles coming from Bowenpally, Tadbund, Tivoli towards the Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli-Sweekar Upkar-YMCA-St. John’s Rotary. Traffic coming from Patny towards Trimulgherry will be diverted to YMCA-Sweekar upakaar – Picket.

Vehicles coming from Sangeeth crossroads towards Begumpet will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower – Patny - Paradise – CTO – Rasoolpura – towards Begumpet. Motorists coming from Alugaddabai and Secunderabad railway station will be diverted at Sangeeth crossroads towards Clock Tower – Patny – Paradise. Traffic coming from Bowenpally, Tadbund, towards Tivoli will be diverted at Brook Bond towards CTO – Ranigunj – Tankbund.

Vehicles coming from Karkhana, JBS towards SBI-Patny will be diverted at Sweekar-Upakar towards YMCA – Clock Tower – Patny or towards Tivoli-Brook bond - Balamrai-CTO. Motorists coming from Patny, vehicles will not be allowed towards SBH-Sweekar-Upakar, The same will be diverted towards Clock Tower-YMCA or Paradise-CTO.

Traffic coming from RTA Trimulgherry, Karkhana towards Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli towards Sweekar-Upakar, YMCA or Brook bond, Balamrai, CTO. If the traffic is congested at Tivoli, traffic will be diverted towards Bowenpally Market and AOC.

The police urged motorists to start early to reach Secunderabad railway station and Jubilee Bus Stations in time and also advised them to utilize the metro rail service. The district buses and general public attending the function are requested to park their vehicles at designated parking places only.