Police impose diversions for Indira Mahila Shakthi event at Parade Grounds

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad police has ordered traffic diversions at Secunderabad in view of the Indira Mahila Shakthi programme for Internat-ional Women’s Day at Parade Ground on Saturday.

The police urged commuters to avoid the road from Panjagutta to Parade Grounds via Greenlands and Begumpet as traffic congestion was expected between 3 pm and 10 pm. The road from Tivoli crossroads to Plaza crossroads will be closed as per requirement.

Traffic congestion was expected at the crossroads at Chilkalguda, Alugadd-abavi, Sangeet, YMCA, Patny, SBH, Plaza, CTO, Brook Bond, Tivoli, Sweekar Upkaar, Secund-erabad Club, Trimulgh-erry, Tadbund, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise.

The police requested the public to avoid MG Road, RP Road and SD Road between 3 pm and 10 pm.

Passengers intending to travel by trains and buses were requested to start early to reach the Secunderabad railway station and Jubilee Bus Station.

Depending on requirement, the following traffic diversions will be in place: Traffic from Alugaddabavi and Secunderabad station will be diverted at Sangeet crossroads via Clock Tower, Patny, and Paradise.

Vehicles from Tukaramgate will be diverted at St Johns Rotary towards Sangeet.

Traffic from Sangeet crossroads towards Begumpet will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower, Patny, Paradise, CTO, Rasoolpura.

Vehicles from Begumpet towards Sangeet crossroads will be diverted at CTO crossroads towards Balamrai, Brooke Bond, Tivoli, Sweekar Upkar, YMCA, St John's Rotary.

Traffic from Bowenpally, Tadbund, towards Tivoli will be diverted at Brook Bond towards CTO, Ranigunj, Tank Bund.

Vehicles from Karkhana, JBS towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Sweekar Upkaar towards YMCA, Clock Tower, Patny or Tivoli-Brookbond, Balamrai to reach CTO.

Motorists from Patny towards SBH-Sweekar Upkaar will eb diverted via Clock Tower-YMCA or Paradise-CTO.

Traffic from RTA Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Malkajgiri and Safilguda towards Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli towards Sweekar Upkar, YMCA or Brook bond, Balamrai, CTO.

