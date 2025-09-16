Police, HYDRAA teams continue search operation to trace Dinesh’s body

Hyderabad: Even as the police and HYDRAA teams are searching for Dinesh, who swept away in the flood water at Vinobhanagar in Ramnagar three days ago, his family members criticized the apathetic attitude of officials in intensifying the search operation.

The body of Dinesh could not be traced after he swept away in the flood water on Saturday night. Since then the rescue teams are searching for him in the nala at Ramnagar. But the teams could not trace him so far leaving the family members of Dinesh in a panic situation.

Dinesh family members urged the police to intensify the search operation to trace his body.