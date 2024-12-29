Police Hunt for Suspect Who Robbed Brilliant Mission High School

Hyderabad: Police were on the look-out for a person who broke into the Brilliant Mission High School at NS Kunta and made off with Rs 5.5 lakh from the principal’s locker on December 24.

The suspect entered the school from the rear door, where there is no CCTV camera, said school correspondent and principal Ahmed Idrees Shareef.

However, cameras placed inside the premises showed the suspect reaching inside from a window and opening the door latch to enter the building. He was seen briefly playing on the swivel chairs in the hall.

He then secured a bunch of keys from a drawer and entered the principal’s room. He tripped the main power supply, which resulted in the CCTV cameras shutting down. He used the keys to open the almirah and made away with the cash, Shareef said, adding that the money was meant for the staff salary.

On being informed, Kalapather police with a CLUES Team collected some fingerprints believed to be of the suspect, and collected the available CCTV footage which shows his face.

Police, who registered a case, said they were checking their records and using other technical methods to trace the suspect.