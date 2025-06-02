Police Honour Statehood Day

Hyderabad:The 11th Telangana State Formation Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across police commissionerates in the city on Monday, with senior officials hoisting the National Flag and addressing personnel.

At the CAR Headquarters in Amberpet, Rachakonda commissioner Sudheer Babu unfurled the National Flag and paid tribute to the spirit of Telangana. Calling it a state built on strong values, he said June 2 symbolises the fulfilment of the aspirations of four crore people.

“Telangana is the only state with a metropolitan culture. Hyderabad, with its 500-year-old legacy, is a symbol of communal harmony and inclusiveness,” he said, highlighting the state's commitment to the empowerment of women.

In Cyberabad, commissioner Avinash Mohanty unfurled the Flag and received the Guard of Honour. Addressing the gathering, he urged personnel to rededicate themselves to public service with unity and renewed energy. “Let us contribute meaningfully to a stronger, progressive Telangana,” he said. Senior officers including DCPs, ADCPs and ACPs participated in the celebrations at both commissionerates.