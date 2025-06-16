Police Help Litigants To Settle 1.93 Lakh Cases Through Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender on Sunday said that at least 32,000 cases were settled amicably in Hyderabad, topping all police jurisdictions in the state in settling cases, followed by 21,000 cases in Rachakonda and 16,000 cases in Nalgonda during the National Lok Adalat held on June 14.

The Supreme Court had directed the authorities concerned to organise the National Lok Adalat on June 14 to amicably settle cases between parties through compounding. This initiative has witnessed remarkable success across the state, addressing a wide range of legal matters and providing financial relief to victims of cyber fraud.

The DGP said that the police department identified eligible cases for settlement and served notices to both parties. The settlement process began on June 9 and culminated on June 14. A total of 1,93,439 cases, including 6,294 related to cyber fraud, were liquidated during this process.

In addition to the category of cases settled during the National Lok Adalat, the refund of the amount put on hold in Cyber Crimes was also undertaken. All the police units in Telangana have done exceptionally well in disposing of 1,93,439 compoundable cases in the current National Lok Adalat as compared to the 1,83,182 compoundable cases disposed of in the previous National Lok Adalat.