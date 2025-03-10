Police Help Digital Arrest Victim Get Back Rs 36 L

Hyderabad: A 71-year-old man who lost Rs 43 lakh to fraudsters in a ‘digital arrest’ scam was helped by the city cybercrime unit (CCCU) to on Sunday to get back Rs 36.5 lakh. The victim, a government pensioner, had lodged a complaint in 2024.

The victims posing as representatives of a courier company manipulated him into transferring Rs 43 lakh into their accounts under the pretext of a legal investigation.

CCCU circle inspector K. Madhusudan Rao, who led the probe team, issued notices to banks and coordinated with officials to freeze the amount and assist the victim in filing a court petition for the refund of the funds, said CCS DCP Dara Kavitha.

Following court orders,Rs 36.5 lakh was returned to the victim through a demand draft. The cybercrime team’s coordinated efforts with banks ensured the recovery, Kavitha added.