Police Goes Hi-Tech To Smoothen Ganesh Immersion Process

Addressing the media, he said 1.2 lakh idols were immersed in baby ponds and small lakes, while 12,030 idols were registered online in Hyderabad city. Of these, 7,330 were immersed before the main immersion, and 4,700 were scheduled for the final event. “About 900 idols are still awaiting immersion at Necklace Road,” he said.



The Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi immersion was completed at 1.05pm, and the Balapur Ganapathi immersion at 6.11pm. Five cases of minor disputes were registered, and 170 people were arrested for misbehaving with women. Several pickpockets were also nabbed.

“This year, some idols were taller than 40 feet, causing slight delays. Police worked for two days without sleep, and the process was largely peaceful due to coordination with GHMC, Revenue, Electricity, RTA, and HMDA,” he said.



He said technology played a major role as the police used nine drones, 35 high-rise cameras, online registration, geo-tagging, and a special TS COP app for monitoring idol movement. Forty cranes were deployed at Hussain Sagar, and pushing parties were arranged to expedite immersions. Mandap organisers cooperated with the police, and traffic relaxations are expected after final clearances on Monday morning, Anand said.



Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty credited the peaceful immersion to meticulous planning and inter-departmental coordination held since August 27. A total of 88,182 idols were immersed, including 16,309 in Madhapur zone, 26,542 in Balanagar, 23,952 in Medchal, 18,308 in Rajendranagar, and 3,071 in Shamshabad.

Cyberabad police deployed 5,785 personnel (including 568 from outside forces), 65 static and mobile cranes, special SHE Teams, and conducted anti-sabotage checks across 33 major lakes. Twenty-five lakes under GHMC limits were placed under CCTV surveillance, and processions were monitored in real time from the Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre (PSIOC) in Gachibowli, Mohanty said.



Both commissioners thanked the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, media, and citizens for their cooperation and credited the multi-agency war rooms for seamless coordination.