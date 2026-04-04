Police Gatecrash WhatsApp Group Created to Dodge Traffic Checks

KARIMNAGAR: In a plan that backfired in an ironic manner, a group of local youths in Godavarikhani, Peddapalli district, discovered that the police are equally adept at using social media. A WhatsApp group with 1,024 members, created to help people avoid police checkpoints and breathalyser tests, was exposed after a local officer joined the group himself.

According to Godavarikhani circle inspector Indrasena Reddy, the youths had formed a group named ‘Police Mamala Squad’ (Police Uncles’ Squad), which functioned as a real-time alert network for those violating traffic rules.

Members regularly shared the locations of police teams, enabling others to take alternative routes and avoid checks. However, the network unravelled when a youth was stopped during a routine inspection. On checking his phone, officers discovered the group and were surprised by the level of coordination among its members.

In a move that later went viral, traffic sub-inspector Hari Shankar went a step further. Using the youth’s phone, he joined the group and posted a video message: “How are you doing, nephews? Don’t worry, I have saved all your phone numbers.” He added that all members would soon be called to the police station, ending with a light remark: “Until then, enjoy.”

The reaction was immediate. Within seconds of the video being posted, the once-active group fell silent, and members began exiting as they realised that the very person they were trying to evade had entered their network.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with many locals appreciating the officer’s innovative approach. What began as an attempt to outsmart the police ended in a reminder that law enforcement is always a step ahead.