Police Form 450 Road Safety Clubs Along NH 44

ADILABAD: The Adilabad police have formed 450 Road Safety Clubs in villages along National Highway 44 and state roads across the district. These clubs have been set up in identified villages with the participation of local residents, petrol pump workers, hotel staff and, in particular, active youth.

So far, the police have distributed first-aid kits to 100 clubs, with each club comprising five trained members. The initiative was launched after data showed that road accidents in the district have not declined significantly this year compared to last year. Police aim to reduce road accidents by at least 30 per cent, lower fatalities, raise awareness on preventive measures and train locals to respond effectively during emergencies to save lives.

According to police data, 283 road accident cases and 104 deaths have been recorded in 2025 so far, compared to 320 accidents and 134 deaths in 2024 in Adilabad district.

Adilabad police superintendent Akhil Mahajan said the marginal dip in accidents prompted the formation of Road Safety Clubs. He noted that wrong side driving, parking vehicles on the roadside, riding without helmets, accident-prone black spots on highways and general disregard for road safety norms remain major causes of accidents. “People are still not taking road accidents seriously,” he said.

National Highway 44 runs for 75 km through Adilabad district, from the Penganga river in Jainad mandal to Arepalli in Neredigonda mandal. State highways also connect Adilabad to Bela and Utnoor.

Trained club members will create awareness in their villages about road safety norms and the precautions needed while travelling on national and state highways. The police have also noticed cattle and stray dogs resting or crossing these roads, often forcing two-wheeler riders to swerve suddenly and leading to fatal mishaps.

Members of the Road Safety Clubs are being trained in CPR and first aid at local PHCs in the mandals. They will also identify accident-prone spots, trim tree branches obstructing visibility, ensure the installation of speed breakers, and put up danger signboards. Parts of NH 44 and the state highways have also developed potholes due to heavy truck movement, increasing the risk of accidents.

Truck and heavy vehicle movement has been rising on NH 44 and the state roads leading to Bela and Jannaram.

Arshad Kureshi, 33, from Gudihathnoor mandal headquarters and a member of a Road Safety Club, welcomed the police initiative. He said they would work to spread awareness on road safety in their villages, especially since Gudihathnoor is an accident-prone area.