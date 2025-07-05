Police Forfeit Properties Worth Rs.30Cr Of 6 Held In Alprazolam Case

Hyderabad: The properties of half a dozen persons arrested in connection with illegal possession of commercial quantity of 1090 grams of Alprazolam have been forfeited under provisions of NDPS Act with confirmation from the competent authority in Chennai.

This was stated by Sangareddy police and Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE). A press release issued here on Saturday said the Sangareddy police and EAGLE apprehended six persons - Girmagouni Sudheer, Bishweswar Singh, Rajeshwar Sharma Joshi, GirmagouniSrivani, Bhavanigari Prabhu Vara Goud and Gajjala Srishailam Goud and seized commercial quantity of 1090 grams of Alprazolam from their possession.

A case was registered under Sections 8(C) read with 22 (C) and 29 of NDPS Act-1985 at Gummadidala police station of Sangareeddy district. Subsequently, a follow-up action also revealed that the arrested persons and their associates and relatives had acquired numerous movable and immovable properties in their names with illegal proceeds earned from trafficking of Alprazolam.

The Gummadidala police and officials of EAGLE initiated a comprehensive financial investigation. The investigation teams have identified the assets of the arrested accused persons along with their associates and relatives.

The assets under scrutiny include 46.18 acres of agricultural lands, 217 square yards of open plot, a chemical factory, a villa and four wheelers. The investigation teams verified ownership and collected relevant documentation such as revenue passbooks, sale deeds, and property tax receipts, building permissions, registration certificates, purchase invoices and other related records.

The estimated value of these assets based on government rates is Rs.6.10 crore, while their current market value is approximately Rs.30 crore. These assets have been accumulated through the illegal sale of Alprazolam, the release added, adding that the financial investigation was conducted under the supervision of Ch. Rupesh, Superintendent of Police, EAGLE.