Police foil TGSP cops’ protest bid

Hyderabad: Police foiled an attempt by a few members of the Telangana Special Police to organise a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park and shifted some of them to the police station. Ten TGSP personnel, working at different places, have been dismissed for violating rules by organising protests.

Following the TGSP personnel's call to lay siege to the Secretariat, demanding implementation of ‘Ek Policing System' and to withdraw suspension of TGSP personnel, the police deployed a large contingent at the Secretariat and NTR stadium near Indira Park as precautionary measures. The TGSP personnel squatted near the Indira Park and were detained.

Additional DGP, Battalions, Sanjay Kumar Jain issued orders in dismissing 10 TGSP personnel for violating rules.

“These individuals, despite repeated warnings and opportunities to refrain from disruptive behaviour, engaged in actions that severely undermined battalion discipline, threatened operational cohesion, and tarnished the image of the force. Consequently, their dismissal has been ordered under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India, under circumstances that compromise public interest,” it was stated.

The dismissed TGSP personnel were G. Ravi Kumar, K. Bhushan Rao, V. Rama Krishna, Sk. Shafi, T. Sai Ram, K. Laxminarayana, S. Karunakar Reddy, T. Vamshi, Bandela Ashok and R. Sreenivas.

Meanwhile, the TG Secretariat security wing officials on Monday issued certain guidelines asking the TGSP personnel not to indulge in creating WhatsApp groups on mobile phones and other social media platforms in creating disturbance in connection with the TGSP issues. The Security wing officials also asked to comply with rules not participating in the protests.

TGSP cops won’t guard CM’s residence

Hyderabad: Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) officials have replaced TGSP personnel with Armed Reserve (AR) forces at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's residence following the ongoing protests. Keeping in view of the incidents, the ISW officials reviewed the security arrangements for the Chief Minister and decided to make the switch.