Police foil attempts of unemployed youth to lay siege to Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: The city police on Monday foiled the attempts of unemployed youth to lay siege to the Secretariat demanding postponement of DSC exam and filling up of vacant posts in various government departments in the State



In response to a call given by the BC Jana Sabha State president Rajaram Yadav demanding the State government postpone DSC exam and immediately fill up vacant government posts, the unemployed youth tried to lay siege to the Secretariat.

But the police foiled their attempts even before they reach the premises and took them into preventive custody.

The police personnel kept Yadav under house arrest by preventing him from reaching the Secretariat. They took into preventive custody the other youth, who are thronging the city from the districts. The police intensified the security at the Secretariat and its surroundings to prevent any untoward incident.