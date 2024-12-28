Police find property offences, crime on women rise in Khammam

Khammam: Khammam saw a surge in property offences, crimes against women, and cybercrimes in 2024 compared to 2023, as per the annual crime report released by police commissioner Sunit Dutt.

Property offences rose by 50.2 per cent, with 700 cases reported in 2024 compared to 466 in 2023. Despite a 22.4 per cent improvement in detection due to the use of CC cameras and CLUES teams, the recovery rate dropped to 28 per cent from 35 per cent in 2023. The police recovered ₹1.56 crore out of ₹5.58 crore lost in these offences and arrested 352 offenders in 345 cases.

Economic offences increased by 63 per cent, with 727 cases in 2024, up from 446 in 2023. Crimes such as cheating, forgery, counterfeit currency, and breach of trust saw significant growth.

Crimes against women rose by 10 per cent, with 858 cases reported in 2024, up from 789 in 2023.

Road accidents increased by 11.9 per cent, with 789 incidents reported, including 271 fatal and 405 non-fatal accidents. Fatalities rose from 233 in 2023 to 281 in 2024.

Cybercrimes surged by 61 per cent, with 2,148 cases in 2024 compared to 1,332 in 2023. The majority were online financial frauds (1,742), followed by 195 social media-related crimes, six hacking cases, and four cryptocurrency-related offences.