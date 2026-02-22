Police Detain Raja Singh in Medak, Stops Him from Unveiling Shivaji Maharaj’s Statue

Hyderabad: The Medak police took MLA T Raja Singh into preventive custody while heading Nirmal district to unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Sunday afternoon.

While Raja Singh was on the way to Nirmal, the police intercepted his car at Shankarampet and took him into preventive custody. The police shifted him to Shankarampet.

Protesting against the highhandedness of the police, Raja Singh said the State government was scuttling the opposition parties’ members by not allowing them to participate in the programmes organized by the people.