Police Detain Raja Singh in Medak, Stops Him from Unveiling Shivaji Maharaj’s Statue

Telangana
22 Feb 2026 3:16 PM IST

While Raja Singh was on the way to Nirmal, the police intercepted his car at Shankarampet and took him into preventive custody

BJP Legislator Raja Singh said, \Since 9.30 am, Ive received seven calls. The caller threatened to kill me if we organise the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra.\ (File Image: DC)
The Medak police took MLA T Raja Singh into preventive custody while heading Nirmal district to unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Sunday afternoon.

Hyderabad: The Medak police took MLA T Raja Singh into preventive custody while heading Nirmal district to unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Sunday afternoon.

While Raja Singh was on the way to Nirmal, the police intercepted his car at Shankarampet and took him into preventive custody. The police shifted him to Shankarampet.

Protesting against the highhandedness of the police, Raja Singh said the State government was scuttling the opposition parties’ members by not allowing them to participate in the programmes organized by the people.


