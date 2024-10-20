Police detain Group-1 aspirants in Ashok Nagar

Hyderabad: Police detained TGPSC Group-1 aspirants who were tried to hold a press meet which was planned by the aspirants on Sunday. Many aspirants gathered near La Excellence IAS Academy to voice their grievances earlier in the day. Heavy police force was deployed at the venue. The candidates have been protesting against the GO 29.

Earlier in the week, tensions escalated when police used force to disperse protesters at Ashoknagar. Aspirants had gathered at the coaching hub to demand a rescheduling of the exam, but the tension escalated spiralled when police resorted to a lathi charge in which some aspirants were injured.

The situation remains volatile as the exam date approaches. The aspirants, many of whom have invested years of hard work for the exam, are calling for transparency and fairness. The Telangana High Court’s ruling on October 16 allowing the exam to proceed has done little to ease the concerns of the aspirants. The protests show no signs of slowing down, with many aspirants vowing to continue their agitation until their demands are met.





Hyderabad: Police arrested Group 1 candidates who were trying to stage a dharna at Ashok Nagar Square. The arrested were taken to the station.#Group1#Hyderabad#Protests#AshokNagar pic.twitter.com/lNUs3RzBRw — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) October 20, 2024













