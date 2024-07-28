Police destroy liquor worth Rs 6 lakhs

Karimnagar: Jagtial police destroyed RS 6 lakhs worth of liquor which were seized from the persons indulged in illegal transporting here on Saturday.

Receiving the orders from district superintendent of police Ashok Kumar, under the supervision of DSP Raghu Chander, the Dharmapuri circle inspector Ram Narasimha Reddy and excise inspector Mahendra Singh destroyed about 2,109 litres of liquor using a road roller.



The liquor was seized in Dharmapuri, Velgatoor and Gollapalli police station limits under Dharmapuri Circle apart from registering 108 cases against the offenders.



