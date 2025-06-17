Police Deploy Heavy Forces for KTR’s Grilling

Hyderabad: Heavy forces were deployed at the ACB office after BRS members arrived in large numbers ahead of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s appearance before the anti-corruption agency for questioning in connection with the Formula E racing irregularities case.

As part of its efforts to maintain law and order and control the crowd, the police locked the main gates of the BRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, in Banjara Hills.

On Monday at around 1.30 pm, Rama Rao reached Banjara Hills, where the entire road heading to the ACB office was barricaded with heavy police deployment. No one, Rama Rao’s vehicle and government vehicles, was allowed towards the ACB office.

Before reaching the ACB office, BRS members were squatting to meet Rama Rao. He waved at the party members from his car and proceeded to the ACB office.

The entire area around the ACB office was overwhelmed by BRS activists, who were waiting at tea stalls and the business establishments.

As Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's meeting was scheduled at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), which is situated close to the ACB office where Rama Rao was being grilled, the police heightened its alertness and ordered all shops located en route to the ACB office to shut down.

Upon receiving information that BRS workers were inside Niloufer Hotel, police asked all customers to vacate the place and shut it down temporarily. The BRS activists reached the Telangana Bhavan. Anticipating the protests by BRS workers, the police locked the main gate of Telangana Bhavan putting party workers inside the party office. Some party workers tried to stage a protest and were detained by shifting to a police station as a precautionary measures.