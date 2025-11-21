Police Crack Down on Harassment by Transgenders in Ameenpur

Hyderabad: In a bid to curb harassment and forced collection of money, the Aminpur Police conducted a counselling session for 60 members of the transgender community within the police station limits.

District SP Paritosh Pankaj issued a stern warning, stating that strict action will be taken against anyone intimidating people or extorting money at weddings, commercial establishments, or other public places.

He appealed to the public to immediately alert the nearest police station if they witness any such incidents.