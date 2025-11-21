 Top
Police Crack Down on Harassment by Transgenders in Ameenpur

Telangana
21 Nov 2025 9:32 AM IST

60 individuals counselled; SP warns of strict action for extortion in public places

District SP Paritosh Pankaj issued a stern warning, stating that strict action will be taken against anyone intimidating people or extorting money at weddings, commercial establishments, or other public places.

Hyderabad: In a bid to curb harassment and forced collection of money, the Aminpur Police conducted a counselling session for 60 members of the transgender community within the police station limits.

District SP Paritosh Pankaj issued a stern warning, stating that strict action will be taken against anyone intimidating people or extorting money at weddings, commercial establishments, or other public places.
He appealed to the public to immediately alert the nearest police station if they witness any such incidents.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sangareddy transgender persons 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

