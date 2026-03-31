Police Crack Down On Food Adulteration

HYDERABAD: Food adulteration is not just a crime but a silent, deadly attack on households, from biscuits and ice creams given to children to everyday essentials such as ginger‑garlic paste, tea powder, milk and curd, said city police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Monday. He described the scale and brazenness of these acts as deeply alarming.

With public health as the highest priority, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s decision to establish a dedicated food safety system was hailed as commendable. In line with this vision, the Hyderabad Commissionerate has set up the ‘Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H‑FAST)’ team, which is firmly cracking down on adulteration networks, Sajjanar added.

In the past month alone, 61 cases have been registered, 15 tonnes of adulterated products seized, and 64 accused arrested. Sajjanar warned: “There will be zero tolerance for those who gamble with innocent lives for profit. The fight for a society free from adulteration and for safe, trustworthy food will only intensify.”

Cops arrest kin for assault on disabled woman

Attapur police arrested a man within 48 hours for sexually assaulting a physically impaired woman. The accused, Mohammed Aqeel (a labourer and relative of the victim), is a habitual drinker known for unruly behaviour, said S. Sreenivas, DCP Rajendra Nagar Zone, on Monday.

Due to his conduct, Aqeel’s wife left him and moved to her parental home with their three children. Aqeel often visited his sister’s house near Raziya Masjid, Hasan Nagar, Attapur. On March 28, at about 9 a.m. when the complainant briefly stepped out, Aqeel entered her house, closed the door and assaulted her.

During her statement, the victim identified Aqeel through signs and gestures. Investigation has established a prima facie case against him for rape, punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the DCP added.

Cab driver assaulted, robbed near HCU gate

A 34‑year‑old cab driver from Sangareddy district was assaulted and robbed by a group of men near the HCU main gate while travelling towards Gachibowli.

The victim, C. Naresh, a resident of Veltur village in Sadashivapet mandal, had earlier borrowed ₹50,000 from an acquaintance in 2025 due to financial difficulties. As part of repayment, the lender took possession of his Ashok Leyland vehicle about six months ago, to which Naresh did not object. The vehicle was later seized by finance officials over pending dues.

The accused and their associates intercepted Naresh’s car near the university gate on Monday. They stopped the vehicle, forcibly opened the doors, dragged him out and assaulted him. The attackers also damaged the car and robbed two mobile phones—an iPhone 15 and a Redmi handset — along with ₹13,500 in cash before fleeing.

Based on the complaint lodged later that evening, police registered a case and launched efforts to identify and apprehend those involved.

Private employee duped in ₹21.64 lakh trading scam

A 39‑year‑old private employee from Balanagar fell victim to an online trading fraud, losing ₹21.64 lakh over a month‑long period between February 27 and March 26, 2026.

The victim joined a WhatsApp group after encountering a Facebook advertisement promoting stock trading guidance. The group, operated by individuals posing as financial experts, persuaded members to invest through a mobile application. They convinced him to download the app, open an account and invest in block trading, upper‑circuit stocks and IPOs, promising high returns.

Over multiple transactions, he transferred money to various bank accounts provided by the group. Initially, the app displayed large virtual profits, creating a false sense of trust. However, when he attempted to withdraw ₹7.3 lakh, the app showed an outstanding amount and a large IPO allocation, pressuring him to invest further to unlock profits.

Growing suspicious, the victim made enquiries and discovered the app was fraudulent. By then, he had exhausted his savings and raised loans to continue investing, ultimately losing ₹21.64 lakh.

Cop saves distressed woman at Puranapul

Kulsumpura constable S.L. Satyaraj and his team averted a tragedy on Monday by rescuing a distressed woman attempting to end her life at Puranapul. According to station house officer A. Ramulu, the team noticed the woman walking alone on the 100-Feet Road around noon. Satyaraj approached her, and she identified herself as a homemaker from Kishanbagh.

On being counselled by woman police staff, she disclosed that family disputes had driven her to leave home with the intention of suicide. The police intervened, counselled her, and took her to the station for inquiry and care.

After verification and further counselling, she was safely handed over to her father. The SHO said the timely response of Satyaraj and his team helped prevent a potential tragedy.

Miyapur employee loses ₹80.97 lakh in trading scam

A 48-year-old private employee from Miyapur was duped of ₹80.97 lakh in a sophisticated online trading scam.

According to the complaint, the victim joined a WhatsApp group after seeing a promotional advertisement on social media. The group, run by fraudsters posing as stock market experts, promised high returns through institutional trading, over-the-counter stocks, and IPO investments.

Individually, a woman claiming to be an assistant analyst persuaded the victim to download a mobile application and open a trading account. She was assured of exclusive opportunities unavailable in regular demat accounts and was gradually coaxed into investing.

Between January and March, the victim transferred multiple amounts via NEFT and RTGS. The app displayed consistent profits, reinforcing her trust. Encouraged further, she invested heavily in a purported IPO, lured by promises of discounted allotment and massive listing gains.

As the displayed profits rose to nearly ₹4 crore, she attempted to withdraw funds. The fraudsters blocked the request, demanding an additional 10 per cent service fee of ₹45 lakh. Suspicion grew, and enquiries revealed the app was fraudulent and the profits fictitious. By then, she had broken fixed deposits and even taken loans to invest.

Techie, DJ, and Architect Among Four Arrested in Kukatpally Drug Bust Near JNTU Metro

The KPHB police arrested four persons for dealing with narcotics and allegedly seized ganja, MDMA and LSD from them during an operation on the night of March 29 and 30, near JNTU Metro Rail Station in Kukatpally.

Police said a team led by sub-inspector M. Mallesham between 12.30 am and 1.30 am intercepted four suspects and found them in possession of 150 grams of ganja, four grams of MDMA and nine LSD blot papers.

The accused were identified as Bendi Sai Bhanu Prakash, 27, an IT employee from Hafeezpet, Saripalli Anoop Kumar alias Pandu, 27, a private employee from Kapra; Shobith Alenmani, 25, a DJ from Kukatpally; and Ripunjay Jodha, 29, an architect from KPHB Colony.

During interrogation, police said the prime accused confessed to procuring drugs from Bengaluru through a supplier named Abhishek. The contraband was allegedly transported via courier services, while payments were made through through UPI. Police seized five mobile phones and the scooter used in the offence. Efforts are underway to trace other accused, including a key associate identified as Anirudh.

Drunk trio attack cops, snatch gold chain

Three men allegedly under the influence of alcohol attacked Counter Action Team (CAT) constables and snatched a gold chain from one of them when they tried to prevent the trio from creating a nuisance. The Mehdipatnam police arrested the accused on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred on PS Nagar Road at Masab Tank in the early hours of March 29. CAT constables A. Krishna Prasad and E. Vivek, on night duty, reached the spot after receiving information about a disturbance. They found Abdullah Rahman (27), a car driver from Masab Tank First Lancer, Mahbub Ali Qadri (24), a dairy farm worker, and Niwad Pasha (24), a degree student from Khajanagar, Banjara Hills, consuming alcohol on the road.

When asked to leave, the trio allegedly attacked Krishna Prasad and Vivek with sticks, snatched a three‑tola gold chain from Vivek’s neck along with his mobile phone, and fled. Police said the arrests have been made, though an official announcement is awaited.