Police crack down on Dasara lucky lotteries

Nalgonda: The police have taken action to stop the Dasara lotteries that take place in villages ahead of the festival, especially on social media platforms. The prizes offered include sheep, liquor, hens and other items.

Some youngsters from Velminedu in Chityal mandal shared a pamphlet on social media offering a Dasara lottery, with the ticket price set at ₹52. The first prize was a 13-kg sheep, the second prize consisted of two expensive liquor bottles, the third prize was two liquor bottles of a lesser-priced brand, the fourth prize was two Kadaknath hens, known for its adaptability and meat, and the fifth prize 12 beer bottles.

In Lenkalapally of Marriguda mandal, some youths started a lottery with a ticket price of ₹100. The prizes included a 10-kg sheep, two liquor bottles, 12 beer bottles, two country hens, and one additional liquor bottle, listed in descending order of value.

The police warned the youths to cancel the Dasara lotteries, stating that such activities were illegal and could lead to law and order problems in the villages. Consequently, the youngsters canceled the draw and refunded the ticket buyers.

Speaking to this newspaper, Kaluguri Nagaraju, an organiser from Lenkalapally village, mentioned that there was a positive response from villagers, with 15 people registering their names within three hours of posting the pamphlet on social media. However, the police instructed him to cancel the lottery.

Sub-inspector K. Ranga Reddy of Marriguda stated that they have warned the organisers of these lucky lotteries, who posted pamphlets on social media, to refrain from such activities.