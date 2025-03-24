Police coordination meeting with Bowenpally Market Yard Association held

Hyderabad: North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Perumal on Monday conducted a coordination meeting with Market Yard Association at Bowenpally Vegetable Market Yard to review security measures and to address on-going concerns regarding safety and security.

The meeting primarily focused on several key issues, including unauthorized access, drug abuse, cybercrime, and boozing openly within the premises. Market office bearers were advised to strengthen access control by ensuring all workers and vehicles get passes to prevent unauthorized entry and to maintain access data of vehicles and individuals.

It was observed that only 16 CCTVs were working out of the existing 35 cameras. The importance of enhancing surveillance through the installation of additional CCTVs and improving lighting in dark corners was emphasized to ensure better monitoring of the market.

Additionally, individual traders also advised to get CCTV cameras installed in and around their premises on their own and to maintain data for a period of minimum 30 days.

Strict action was sought to curb drug abuse and open drinking in public spaces within the market yard to maintain a safe environment for all. Attention was also drawn to increasing cyber crime incidents, and the need for heightened vigilance and collaboration with authorities to tackle online threats.

The meeting underscored the importance of safety and maintenance of Bowenpally Market Yard to uphold the image of Telangana and ensure the security of farmers, traders, and customers across the State. Cooperation with local police was critical for effective crime control and the promotion of a safe, secure trading environment.

All market stakeholders were urged to take immediate steps and work in collaboration with authorities to improve safety standards and prevent any criminal activities within the premises. Further, the police appealed to the traders to report any suspicious activity or grievance through dial-100 and to extend cooperation in maintaining peace and tranquility.