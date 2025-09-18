Police Complaint Against Rajanna Sircilla Collector For Disrespecting National Anthem

KARIMNAGAR: A formal police complaint has been filed against Rajanna Sircilla district collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, alleging that he deliberately disrespected the national anthem and violated official protocol during a public event held on Wednesday in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The complaint was submitted to police superintendent Mahesh B. Gite by Pokala Srinivas, a resident of Sircilla town, along with members of various BC organisations. According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Wednesday during Praja Palana Day at the SP office.

Srinivas alleged that while the national anthem was being played at the start of the event, the collector’s official vehicle arrived with its siren on. He further claimed that the collector then walked onto the stage while the anthem was still in progress.

The complaint stated that this action disrupted the anthem and amounted to an insult to a symbol of the nation’s honour and unity. It also accused the collector of failing to show due respect and follow protocol towards Government Whip and MLA Adi Srinivas, who was present on the stage, an act described as a serious breach of official conduct and an affront to the dignity of an elected representative.

The complainant requested the SP to register an FIR against the collector under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and other relevant provisions. He also sought a full investigation, including the collection of video, audio, and eyewitness evidence, to be forwarded to higher authorities for departmental action.