Police Commemoration Week from October 21

Nizamabad: Police Commemoration Week will be observed from October 21 to 31 under the Nizamabad Police Commissionerate to honour the sacrifices of police personnel. A series of events and competitions will be organised for students and youths in the district as part of the commemorations.

Police commissioner Kalmeshwar Shinganevar announced that the week-long celebrations will include activities such as candlelight rallies, motorbike rallies, essay writing, photography and short film competitions, and blood donation camps. The events aim to engage the community while paying tribute to the bravery and dedication of police officers.

The commemorative activities will culminate on Police Commemoration Day, observed on October 21, with various events planned throughout the week.