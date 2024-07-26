Police Command Centre Functioning without a Full-Fledged NOC from Fire Dept

HYDERABAD: In a startling revelation, it has been fund that the iconic police Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Banjara Hills, which was constructed by the BRS government at a cost of Rs 600 crore, was inaugurated without obtaining a full-fledged no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department. Only a provisional NoC was obtained by the authorities for the 83-metre-tall structure.



With Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conducting a number of meetings and himself monitoring from the ICCC, security officials have kept an eye on fire safety measures at the state-of-the-art building.

Sources said that the police department had obtained a provisional NoC from the state fire safety wing before the construction of the police towers at Banjara Hills. Later, there were some changes to the constructions plans. Despite not having the all-clear NoC from the fire department, officials started occupying their workstations in the towers.

"The fire safety equipment was installed at all places in the police towers but there were no proper checks done before their occupation. Officers have installed software, infrastructure and computers and stored documents without the final NOC from the fire safety department. If we conduct fire safety checks now, there is every possibility that damages would be caused to files, infrastructure and computers because of sprinklers at the police command and control center," sources said.



The Chief Minister's security wing is likely to suggest to officials to look into the issue and obtain the appropriate NoCs from all respective wings. The urgency also stems from the fact that the Chief Minister prefers to conduct meetings at the complex.





